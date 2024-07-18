Obituary: Sheila Ann Patera

Sheila Ann Patera went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday July 13, 2024. Sheila was born on January 4, 1951 to Robert and Eileen Bowers in Great Falls, MT. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School and Great Falls Central Catholic School. Sheila was a devout Catholic. Even as a young girl she felt the love of Jesus and his comfort while attending mass.

When Sheila was a young teen on a hot summer afternoon, she asked a handsome young man for a drink of water from a hose. Instead, he took her on his scooter to get a Cherry Vanilla Coke. Scott and Sheila were married at St. Joseph’s Parish on February 24, 1969. This year marks their 55th wedding anniversary and 59 years together. Scott and Sheila raised 6 energetic children who always kept them on the go, Shyla, Brad, Eric, Joel, Amy, and Craig.

Sheila worked various small jobs here and there, but her number one priority was always her children. As her children grew older, she returned to full time work. Sheila greatly treasured her many years working at the Ursaline Center. She formed wonderful friendships with the retired sisters and all the caring staff at the Ursaline. At the end of her working career, Sheila worked as a Tele-recruiter for the American Red Cross.

Sheila loved going for long walks, playing cards, bowling, and chatting over tea. She cherished her time camping in Logging Creek, both as a child and as a mother. She was a Eucharist minister, a youth ministry teacher, a Gospel reader at mass, a Cursillo leader, and a Catechism teacher at St. Luke’s Parish.

As Sheila retired, her greatest joy in life came true. She became a grandmother to 5 very loved grandchildren, Jorgie, Morghan, Mayzie, Brody, and Courtney. Grandma was exceptional at showering them with gifts and sweets, but most importantly, she was always there to give the best hugs, love and support.

She is survived by her loving husband, Scott Patera; her children, Shyla (Mark) Saunders, Brad (Jen) Patera, Eric (Jill) Patera, Joel Patera, Amy (Derek) Stewart, and Craig (Hannah) Patera; sisters, Patty (Dean) Calhoun, Rory (Norm) Vance, and Kathleen (JR) Brown; brother, Mike (Julie) Bowers; as well as numerous loved nieces and nephews.

