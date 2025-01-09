Obituary: Shelli Marie Malsam

On December 31st, 2024, Shelli Marie Malsam, one of God’s special children, passed on to her heavenly reward. Shelli was born in Havre, MT on May 26, 1965, to Don and Barbara Malsam.

From 1971 to 1982, she resided at the State Children’s Hospital in Boulder, Colorado. Then she moved to Great Falls, where she was under the loving care of the Family Services Organization.

During her years living with QLC, Shelli was able to work at Easter Seals, where she could build lasting relationships and gain precious life experiences.

Starting in the summer of 2007, her home was at Park Place Care Center in Great Falls, who continued to care for her in a loving manner.

Shelli moved on to live at Big Sandy Activities in 2008, where she resided until her passing.

Her family would like to thank the QLC team, Park Place Healthcare and Big Sandy Activities for all that they did for Shelli to make her life as pleasant as it could be: You will never be forgotten.

Shelli is survived by her father Don; stepmother Diane; brothers Kurt (Kris), Craig (Ann), Chris (Laura); stepbrothers Doug and Shane (Cari) Wilson; along with 14 nephews and nieces.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.