Obituary: Sheryl Minton Flanagan

Sheryl Minton Flanagan, age 75, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. She was born November 12, 1948, to Mary (Murphy) and Jack Flanagan in Great Falls, MT.

Sheryl had a spunky spirit and loved to have a good time! She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping, and kayaking. Her love of nature kept her grounded. She had such a knack for gardening and created many beautiful flower gardens.

She had a love for animals and as a child had a pet deer named “Snooper”. She helped her brothers deliver newspapers on “Prince John” her horse and raised bunnies for 4-H. She had 2 chihuahua’s she loved dearly Ozzy and Tigger. She also enjoyed good music and loved listening to her son, Dustin, play guitar. She treasured her time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the lights of her life.

She is survived by her sons, Dustin (Colleen) Dabler and Jeff (Sherri) Mael, her sister, Linda Larson and brother, Dan (Vicki) Flanagan, her grandchildren, Justice and Levi Mael, Seth and Brynn Dabler, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends including her best buddy and cousin, Edwin.

