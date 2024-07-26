Obituary: Shirley Louise Keeler

Shirley Keeler of Great Falls passed away peacefully at Benefis Eastview Memory Care surrounded by her family on June 12,2024. Shirley was born on May 29, 1942, in Lewistown, Montana, to Chuck and Ruth Mauws.

Shirley was a Tupperware sales manager and dealer for over 40 years. Through Tupperware she made so many friends. She loved her family, friends, and camping. Shirley and Alfred loved to dance in their younger years at the Moose Lodge.

Shirley left behind her son, Leonard (Juanetta) Keeler; daughters, Lonnie (Terry) Larson and Leona (Bill) Reese; as well as 9 grandkids; and 8 great-grandkids.

