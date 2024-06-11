Obituary: Stacey Leonard Burcham

On April 2, 2024, heaven was gifted a bit more laughter. Stacey Leonard Burcham, aged 53, passed away in Helena, Montana from prolonged health issues. Stacey L. Burcham was born on May 24, 1970, to Kenneth Leonard Burcham and Iris Brenda (Anderson) Burcham in Great Falls, MT. He attended and played football as a linebacker at Great Falls High School where he graduated in 1989, then went on to attend Montana State University- Northern in Havre, MT to pursue a degree in construction.

Once he returned to Great Falls, he worked for JAAP Construction for approximately 6 years, then built up the courage to establish his own business (25 years ago), Burcham Construction and Cabinet, Inc. and continued working until his passing. He had a reputation for quality workmanship, absolute integrity, and a genuine concern for others. Throughout his career, he was also a member of the Great Falls Home Builder’s Association and received Builder of the Year Award in 2005.

Survivors are his daughter, Lexi Burcham-Carter; son, Tyler Burcham; sisters, Diana Lynn Marchand, Cheryl Ann Weathers, Juanita Louise Cunningham, and Susan May Burcham; brothers, Randall Scott Burcham, Loren Douglas Burcham, Brent Kendrick Burcham, and Donald Alvin Burcham; mother-in-law, Marian Robbins; and grandson, Sawyer Burcham.

Please join the family for a celebration of Stacey’s life on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th Street South).

