Obituary: Stacey Pederson

Stacey Pederson of Great Falls passed away on March 8, 2024, after battling cancer. She was born on October 23, 1968, In Oxnard, California. At a young age she moved to Montana to be closer to family.

She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1986 and went on to complete her bachelor’s in business in 1998.

In 1989, she married Shawn Dawson for a brief period, and they had a beautiful son Tyler. Both her son and her kitties meant everything to her.

Her passion was reading and being with her cats that she loved as her own children as well as her beautiful "grandson" Krizz.

