Obituary: Staci LeAnn (Cordeiro) Campbell

Staci LeAnn (Cordeiro) Campbell, aged 41, passed away August 24, 2024. Staci was born on June 24, 1983, in Great Falls, Montana to Chris & Cheryl (Hastings) Cordeiro and was raised in Ulm, Montana. Staci graduated from Cascade High School in May 2001.

She met the love of her life, James Campbell, during her junior year. They were inseparable and were married July 17, 2004 in Great Falls.

After graduating from MSU- Billings in 2008, with a degree in Business Administration. Staci accepted a position with Mountain West Farm Bureau Insurance where she learned the world of insurance, earned her insurance license, and managed the office for 2 agents and several insurance adjusters; she worked there for 10 years. For the last three years she worked as a Lending Agent for the Great Fall Development Alliance. She found passion in helping to grow Great Falls businesses.

Staci’s husband James deployed with the US Army five times during their marriage, during these times Staci held their family together, never faltering and even supporting other spouses during those hard times.

On March 7, 2011, Staci and James welcomed their first child, Gage Campbell, they completed their family with the addition of Sophia Campbell on July 1, 2014; Staci’s kids were the light of her life.

Staci’s happy place was at the family cabin on Holter Lake, spending time with her family and friends. The kids loved waking up and seeing Staci on the deck enjoying the quiet with her coffee. Rainy days were for reading, watching movies and snuggling, sunny days were filled with swimming, tubing, boating and laughter. Evenings were spent around the campfire with the kids, sharing stories and marshmallows.

Staci enjoyed good wine, good food and good people, with the best of times happening when all three elements would combine – Wine Club, road trips, holidays and vacations. Staci was tons of fun, but she was also the calm in any storm.

Staci was diagnosed with cancer in October 2022 and fought with all she had. She passed away August 24, 2004 at Peace Hospice, surrounded by love and her family.

