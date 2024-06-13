Obituary: Stanley Everett King

Stanley Everett King, 86, of Great Falls, MT passed away surrounded by his family at home on June 2, 2024. Stan was born on June 4, 1937, in Great Falls, he was the only child of George and Venezuela (Cooper) King.

Though born in Great Falls, the family lived in Kevin, MT, where Stan graduated from Sunburst High School in 1951. In 1955, Stan enlisted into the United States Marine Corp, He was awarded the Rifle Expert Medal as well as the Good Conduct Medal and was discharged Honorably in 1959.

After Stan returned from his Military Service, he met and married Carol Boughton; the couple shared two daughters before ultimately divorcing. Stan went into the field of carpentry after the Military. He was a skilled carpenter and practiced his art in the many different aspects of carpentry.

In 1962, he joined the Great Falls Ski Patrol (GFSP), a part of the National Ski Patrol (NSPS) at King’s Hill (Showdown) Montana. It became his passion in life, and he was all in. Stan was an instructor for Outdoor Emergency Care, Toboggan transport, Avalanche 1&2, Mountain Rescue and Ski Skills.

Stan has served terms as our Patrol Director and T&T Advisor. He was also Division (Northern) and Regional Director, and Section Chief over the years; Stan also spent many years as a Pro Patroller at Showdown. He received the Division Mark Behan Award; he was recognized as outstanding Patroller and was the first recipient of the Mike Bell long term service award. In 1988, after travelling and training, Stan and 4 other GFSPers, patrolled at the Winter Olympics in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the next year they patrolled at the International Winter Special Olympics.

He is survived by his daughters Kathy Cobb of Great Falls and Kimberly King; along with his 3 grandchildren.

