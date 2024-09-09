Obituary: Stanley "Stan" Eugene Rian

Stanley "Stan" Eugene Rian, 66, of Cut Bank, Montana passed away on Friday, August 30, 2024, in Great Falls, MT. He was born on December 26, 1957, in Zanesville, Ohio to John and Patricia (Wittlingler) Rian.

Stan was a hardworking truck driver who enjoyed fishing, barbequing, camping, and spending time with friends. He always had a companion dog by his side. Stan left school in 10th grade but later obtained his GED.

Stan is survived by his daughters, Dawn Mounts of Great Falls, MT and Jennifer Pascarella of Santa Fe, New Mexico; sisters, Debbie Rian and Virginia (Mike) Stobie; nephew, Bill Rian; niece, DiMinda Ottiger; three grandchildren, Austin Mounts, Luther Pascarella, and Ethan Pascarella; and many great nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.