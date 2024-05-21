Obituary: Susan Campbell Hall

Susan Campbell Hall passed on May 11, 2024, in Great Falls Peace Hospice at the age of 88 and 3 days. She will be missed and always be loved by many for her quick wit and her kind heart.

Sue had many passions in life and achieved many wonderful things. She was born in Helena, MT, graduated from Helena High, and was a graduate of the University of Oregon (GO DUCKS!).

She worked in her early days as an elementary school teacher and later in interior design. She volunteered as a Docent at both the Portland Art Museum and the Denver Art Museum and was a dedicated member of the PEO organization and Junior League.

Sue also built the most beautiful dollhouses and played the piano and the banjo and sang along with her kids making so many happy times together!

Survivors include her daughter, Beth Schoenen; grandson, Brendan Craig Johnson; son-in- law, Ed Schoenen; and nieces and nephews, Liz, Will and Dave, and their children.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.