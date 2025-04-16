Obituary: Susan Elizabeth Muñoz Atkinson

Susan “Sue” Muñoz Atkinson peacefully passed away on April 11, 2025. Sue was born in Redlands, California on March 2, 1957, to Mary-Wynne Atkinson and Bernardo Muñoz. She spent her childhood in Redlands before relocating to Great Falls, Montana during her youth. Sue graduated from Great Falls High School in 1975 and went on to attend Kinman Business University.

After graduating from Kinman Business University, Sue worked at Benefis Health System for over 40 years in various business-related positions. She also worked part time at the Great Falls Clinic for over five years.

Sue was a devoted woman of faith, trusting wholeheartedly in God’s will for her life. She consistently nurtured her spiritual journey through her active participation in bible studies. Sue had numerous other hobbies and was known to be crafty with her ability to make jewelry, but she also enjoyed golfing, canoeing, camping, and windsurfing. She liked to go to bunco meetings and wine tastings. One thing everyone knew about Sue was that she loved her dogs. She leaves behind her beloved cocker spaniel, Riley. Sue was passionate about her dogs, who were like her children, and spending time with her nieces, nephews and the children of her close friends.

One of her good friends, Connie, said that she loved her Great Falls High School Bison and was on the planning committee for most, if not all the GFHS Class of ’75 reunions and was instrumental in getting them together. Connie always remembers growing up with Sue and going to baseball games together, she said they used to always sit right above the dugout so they could see the cute baseball players. Sue and Connie were more like sisters and Sue will be remembered as the favorite “Aunt” by Connie’s children.

She is survived by her mother, Mary-Wynne Atkinson; her beloved dog, Riley; sister, Devy Muñoz Atkinson; brothers, John Muñoz Atkinson and Robert Muñoz Atkinson; nieces, Juli-Ann, Tiffany, Sarah, Rachael; nephew, Bernardo; and grandnieces and grandnephews, Gavin, Tyler, Katelynn, Haley, John Michael, and Marshall.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.