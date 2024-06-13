Obituary: Susan Love Colvin

Susan Love Colvin, 79, beloved sister, aunt, friend and environmentalist peacefully passed away on June 6th, 2024 in Great Falls Montana. Susan was born on June 11th, 1944 in Miles City, Montana, the daughter of Claude and Dorie Lou Colvin of Miles City, Montana.

She attended Montana State University for her freshman year, Cal State in Long Beach her sophomore year and back to MSU for a degree in Secondary Education.

Her first job was with nine students in grades 5th-8th at a country school outside Lewistown. She moved to Forsyth, teaching everything from 5th grade spelling to senior history. While living in Forsyth she was married and always said living in Forsyth was a gentle and fun time. During this time she got her feet wet in politics by running as an Independent for Constitutional Convention.

In 1973 she moved to her beautiful acreage outside of Great Falls. Susan said “I tried marriage one more time in case I had not learned something the first time—I had not”. Travel agent, media buyer, advertising sales, substitute teaching, selling art were a few things she enjoyed while living in Great Falls.

She has fabulous memories of her travels including six months in Australia and New Zealand. Her summers were filled with fun times taking her nieces, nephews, relatives and friends on trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Susan is survived by her brothers David (Judy) Colvin, John Currie Colvin, Sister Mary Jo (Denny) Kane, her chosen daughter Karon Hepp Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.

