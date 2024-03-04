Obituary: Susan Marie Kynett

Susan Marie Kynett, 64, of Great Falls, passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side in Missoula on Monday, February 26th. Susan “Susie” was born on Christmas day of 1959, to Raymond and Mary Kynett. One of 6 children growing up, Susie would take on a mother role to her brothers and sisters.

In 1977, Susie moved to Townsend with her first son, Kaycie, where she met her long-time partner, Calvin, of whom she had two more sons, Shawn and Richard. There she purchased her first home in her early 20’s. Susie was welcomed into the Townsend service industry with open arms because of her talent, personality, and work ethic. Susie worked for many years at the Mint, Fireside as head chef, and later at the local Hospital.

Years later, Susan and Calvin split, and Susie once again worked day and night to provide for her family and friends and purchased her second home in Townsend in 1997. Susan would later relocate back to Great Falls to be closer to family where she once again found herself at home cooking at the local hospital. After a tragic accident in 2016, Susie moved to Missoula to receive care at the Village assisted living center where she could be closer to her sons.

Survivors include her three sons, Kaycie (Megan) of Livingston, Richard (Ashley) of Great Falls, and Shawn of Missoula; sisters, Kim (Joe) of Townsend and Bonnie of Great Falls; brothers, Donald (Jackie) of Townsend, Robert (Christy) of Davis, Oklahoma, and George (Colleen) of Great Falls; 9 nieces and nephews; and two grandchildren.

