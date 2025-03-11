Obituary: Sylvia Ann Sangrey

Our Baby sister Sylvia Ann Sangrey passed away on March 8th 2025 in Billings, Mt at the age of 64. She was born November 9th, 1960, to Irvin nelson Sangrey and Lucy (LaMere) Sangrey in Great Falls, Mt.

She spent her infant years on Mount Royal where the conditions could be very challenging, where the homes had no insulation or running hot water. Her oldest sister Shirley adored, cherished and loved having a baby sister, even if the living conditions were a little primitive. After a couple of years, she moved to a home on the west side of Great Falls, later attending Franklin Elementary, West Jr. High School and C.M Russel High. She attended some classes at the college of technology in Great Falls during her adult years.

As a young child, her father worked plenty of jobs as a farm laborer, where Sylvia and family would stay at the ranch where conditions were primitive to say the least. They got water from a nearby creek, as there was no running water and only one room in the home, but she was able to adapt and overcome the conditions. Something she wasn’t able to adapt to or overcome was some of the wildlife, especially the snakes. The snakes at the ranch were never a welcome site with her.

As a homemaker and mother of three children, Mike, Amanda and Cassandra, life could be a struggle and at times the struggle proved challenging. She learned from the challenges and persevered to make a home for her children. She enjoyed attending her son Mikes little league baseball games and encouraged him to play. Her daughter Cassandra, who was the youngest child, played basketball and Sylvia attended her games with devotion. She supported and encouraged her children to be involved with sports activities. Amanda was her rough and tumble child and Sylvia handled her pretty well. Sylvia’s grandson Brayden was also raised by her.

An independent person who was able to deal with the challenges thrown at her, there were many, yet she chose to walk through life rather than run. She was never in a hurry to just get it done, there was always a thoughtful organized process to her way of thinking, and the advice she gave. For her, the struggles were many and the hardships were real, but she embraced her life and the choices she made to allow for an outcome that was appreciated and enjoyable to her.

Sylvia is survived by her three children, Mike, Amanda and Cassandra and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Rose, Linda, Lorraine and brothers Daniel and Peter.

