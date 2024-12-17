Obituary: Sylvia Jean Harant

Sylvia Jean Harant passed away calmly on December 14, 2024, at Peace Hospice with her family nearby. She always had a fresh love for Chuck, her high school sweetheart and husband of 61 years and indomitable pride in the accomplishments of her daughters Sarah, Jenny, and Dawn.

Sylvia had a unique talent for drawing crowds together. Her lifelong friend Jerry Maffit called her 'Let's have a party Sylvia' a well-deserved title. Her home bustled with activity - from prayer meetings to praise and worship sessions - the space overflowed with pleasant chatter and laughter from her family and friends. She kept up pen-pal correspondence with people near and far from Virginia to Ecuador, and she touched lives we'll never know by encouraging them to seek Christ.

Sylvia was born to Tex and Olive Ezell in Conrad, MT on July 29, 1944, the first of four children: Mary, Billy, and Tammy. Growing up, her family moved to Belt before coming to Great Falls where she met Charles Terry Harant at Mitchell Pool in 1959. They married on February 16, 1963. Soon after they welcomed Sarah, then Jenny and Dawn. Sylvia quickly schooled her daughters into a life of love and service by sharing her work in special education with them. Many people flocked to her home for comfort and words of wisdom. Sylvia was feisty and had a strong sense of spiritual realities and would not allow her moral compass to become cloudy.

Sylvia is survived by Charles Harant, her husband of 61 years and daughters Sarah (Rory) Peck, Jenny (Mark) Grasseschi, Dawn (David) Bushard all of Black Eagle. Grandchildren: Matthew (Sabra) Peck, Nicole (Scott) Maciel, Stephen Peck, Molly (Taylor) Reese, Hannah McEntee, Meghan (Stephen) Horn, Patrick Chapman, Andrew Chapman, Luke McEntee, Brenna (Jeff) Adkins, Baylee Bushard, Julia Bushard and Sophia Bushard. Great-grandchildren: Halen Gluekert, Tyson Maciel, Victoria Maciel, Alice Peck, Gabriel Peck, Charlotte Peck, Cooper Adkins, Lucia Horn, Zoey Adkins, Samuel Horn, Rayne Reese, Rowan Reese, and Joseph Horn.

A vigil will take place on Wednesday December 18, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. with the funeral liturgy on Thursday, December 19, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. both at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

