Obituary: Tanya Lee Wood

Tanya Lee Wood, 51, passed away on January 30th 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on December 25th, 1973, in Spokane, Washington, to Thomas Buttolph and Victoria Houle Buttolph. She attended Rogers High School. she met Danny Ray Wood Sr when she was 16, The two were married on July 24th, 1999, at the Valley Fourth Memorial Church and shared 25 years of marriage. She had her first son Tylor Buttolph on July 14, 1990. Danny jr on March 23rd 1992, and Travis was born on nov 29,1994.

In 2017, they relocated to Great Falls. Sadly, Tanya's husband, Danny, passed away in 2022.tanya was blessed with 2 grandsons Trace Buttolph and second grandson Hazyn Wood born on April 23 2022. Her grandsons were her pride and joy. Tanya loved her family, her father Tom and her sons were everything to her . She loved hard.

Tanya was a dedicated entrepreneur, owning and operating her own cleaning business, where she provided services to commercial businesses, hotels, and residential homes. She found joy in a variety of activities, including fishing, camping, cooking, swimming, shopping, walking the dogs, and gardening. Tanya loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing bingo on her phone.

She is survived by her father, Thomas Buttolph, of Spokane, WA; her sons, Travis Wood, Tylor Buttolph, and Danny Wood jr, all of whom live in Great Falls, MT, and Spokane, WA, respectively; and her grandchildren, Hazyn Wood and Trace Buttolph, both in Great Falls, MT. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Danny Wood Sr., and her mother, Victoria Buttolph.

