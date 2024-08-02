Obituary: Teri Young

On July 11, 2024 the world lost a remarkable person; Teri Young died as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Teri was born on November 3rd, 1958 to TJ Young and Phyliss (Sanborn) Young in Orlando, FL. She was raised in Great Falls, MT.

Teri earned her Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice. She was a Cleaner/Organizer for many local residents over many years, and she became close with her clients.

Teri touched the lives of everyone that knew her. She loved garage sales, scary movies and tie-dye. She loved all animals, especially her birds and chihuahuas.

Teri had a knack for interior decorating and she made unique and colorful sock animals.

Teri was a wonderful, dedicated mother, and she loved her children selflessly. She adored her ten grandchildren and her great-granddaughter.

Teri worked hard all her life. She led by example and taught her family the meaning of determination, resourcefulness and unconditional love.

Sadly, in 2001, Teri lost one of her children, Toby Tuck. She would suffer his loss for the rest of her life.

Teri will be terribly missed by her daughter, Hyasienth DeRosa, her son, Malachi Mackey, her son-in-law, Jason DeRosa and all of her grandchildren. She was truly special.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 at the Black Eagle Community Center; starting at 1pm. Everyone is encouraged to wear tie-dye, bell bottoms or peace signs in her honor.