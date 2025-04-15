Obituary: Terrence Lee Schott

Terrence Lee Schott passed away at his home in Simms, MT on April 10, 2025. He was the second of four children born to David and Roberta Schott.

He was raised near Stockett and later in Great Falls. He attended elementary school at Our Lady of Lourdes and graduated from Great Falls High School.

Soon after, Uncle Sam invited him to join the Army. He was a Vietnam veteran (1969-1970). He met a red-headed girl from Sand Coulee, Linda Butler, and they were married in 1971. Their union produced two cute little red-headed babies, Justin and Nicole.

The family moved to Simms. Terry worked a variety of jobs including meat cutting at Sperry’s, Albertsons, and the Great Falls Meat Company. He then worked for Pioneer Masonry out of Seattle, WA. His last job was with Montana Waste managing the transfer station at Fort Shaw.

Terry enjoyed his spacious yard and planted a large garden every year. He gave most of the produce to family and friends. He liked to fish and would often smoke the fish and share with friends. He enjoyed working on his vehicles in his spare time.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Dave and Bobbie; wife, Linda; son, Justin; and daughter, Nicole. He is survived by his brother, Rick (Judy) Schott; and sisters, Lonnie (Ron) Thune and Rona (Mike) DeBolt.

A service will take place on April 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fort Shaw Bible Church.

