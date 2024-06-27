Obituary: Terry Lee Filer

Terry Lee Filer, 70, of Great Falls passed away June 13, 2024. Terry was born April 26, 1954, in Longview, Washington to Gilbert and Annabelle (Culver) Filer. Though born in Washington, the family made their way to Butte, MT.

Terry attended schools in Butte and after high school graduation, he joined the U.S. Army to serve his country.

Terry moved to Great Falls in 1992, working at Pasta Montana and he remained in Great Falls until his passing.

He joyed in watching the television shows, especially “The Andy Griffith Show," along with keeping up with the multiple sporting events he followed.

Terry is survived by his brother, Gilbert Filer; his sister, Maggie Jarvis Nee Filer; his nephews, Joshua and Matthew Filer, as well as other nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.