Obituary: Theodore Mumm

Theodore Leo Mumm (Ted) passed away June 1, 2024 at Peace Hospice with his family by his side. Ted was 81 years old. Ted was born in Conrad, MT on October 1, 1942 to parents Leo and Myrtle (Paulson) Mumm. He grew up with two brothers and five sisters on the family farm in Brady, MT and attended Brady Public Schools.

Ted left the family farm and moved to Great Falls, MT where he met and married Shirley Vandenbos on July 2, 1965. They went on to have two children, Cindy and Shelly. They were happily married for 59 years, one month short of their 60th anniversary.

Ted worked at Bison Ford as an Auto Body and Paint Technician. He then went on to open his own business, “Ted’s Body Shop” with his wife, Shirley. They worked together for 50 years up until retirement. He was good and dedicated at what he did as an Auto Body and Paint Technician.

If Ted loved one thing, it was the outdoors. He loved the mountains and would often visit them whenever the opportunity arose. His personal favorite activities were hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. No stock snowmobile was fast enough for him.

His two great grandchildren, Tayleigh and Karter, were his partners in crime. His granddaughter Kendra was his absolute best friend. He enjoyed spending time with her and had many great memories together. His family was truly the light of his life and those that survive him will be sure to keep his legacy alive.

Ted was survived by his wife, Shirley (Vandenbos) Mumm; daughters, Cindy Mattern (Ron) of Great Falls, MT and Shelly Schoeneman (Steve) of Great Falls, MT; his granddaughter, Kendra Mattern (Kyle) of Great Falls, MT; his great grandchildren, Tayleigh and Karter; his brother, Lenard (Irene) Mumm of Milwallkee, WI; his sisters, Louise VanRyn of Bend, OR, Laura Poitra (Mel) of Great Falls, MT and Marie Cislo of Oregon.

