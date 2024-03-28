Watch Now
Obituary: Thomas Edward Mayernik

March 4, 1948 - March 22, 2024
<b>Thomas Edward Mayernik</b><br/><b>March 4, 1948&nbsp;-&nbsp;March 22, 2024</b>
Thomas Edward Mayernik, son of Elsie and Leo, beloved brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Thomas was born on March 4, 1948, and passed away March 22, 2024, at age 76.

He was a retired autobody repair man. He was a big fan of NASCAR and Harleys, but his “Pride and joy’ was his 1967 Mustang.

He leaves behind 6 siblings, Pat Caldwell (Larry), Paul Michael, Jerry, Sherri Floerchinger (Scott), Ron and Rob (Dawn). He also leaves behind his two best friends, Charlie Cat and Susie.

