Obituary: Thomas Nicholas Darko Sr.

Thomas Nicholas Darko Sr. was born November 2, 1948 and passed away on October 2, 2024 into his Heavenly Father’s rest. Known to many as “Tom” and “Uncle Tom,” he was born in Great Falls, Montana and was raised in Belt, Montana. Belt held a very special place in his heart and he forever referred to it as his only home.

Tom attended Belt Valley High School and graduated in 1967. He loved to cut firewood, race stockcars, join bowling leagues, play the poker machine at the East Side Bar in Belt, and go fishing and hunting.

Tom was always a very hard-working man. Tom worked at the Anaconda Company after high school. He was also an avid mechanic and worked at Bob and Oley’s Conoco in Great Falls. Later he worked for the Farmer’s Union in Belt and then transferred to the Black Eagle Farmer’s Union in Great Falls working in the Tire Shop.

After graduating high school, Tom married Janet Smith and had three children: Connie Darko (Robert Kovack), Thomas Jr. (AJ Jeannine) Darko, Patrick (Geri Lynn) Darko.

After Tom and Janet divorced, he raised his first three children in Belt while taking care of his father, Alex. Later in life, he married Catherine Green and had a daughter, Loni (Joshua) Smith. Tom had 11 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews-especially Ruth Sandborn who would always check on Tom and visit with him.

Tom is survived by his sister, Catherine Parker-Bean; daughters Connie Darko and Loni Smith; sons Patrick Darko and Thomas Darko Jr.; grandchildren (Connie) David Green (Samantha Cartwright), Katelyn (Tyler) Harvie; (Patrick) Kaci Darko and Karson Darko; (Loni) Colten Wingness, Liliauna Floyd, Remington Smith, Harper Smith, Carver Smith, Sam Smith; great grandchildren Kimber Green, Wyatt Green, and Ricky Harvie, and many nieces and nephews who dearly loved “Uncle Tom”.

Tom was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Alex and Mary Darko; brother Frank Darko; sisters Helen Johnson, Barb Byrd, Margaret Rooney, Marie Darko, and granddaughter Shelby Kovack.

