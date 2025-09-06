Obituary: Ty J. Malek

Ty J. Malek, aged 57, died peacefully surrounded by family on August 20, 2025, at his home in Highwood, Montana, following a courageous battle with glioblastoma.

Highwood was Ty’s lifelong home and where he attended high school. He excelled at sports, but football was his greatest passion. Ty was inducted into the Highwood Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements and was recruited by Montana State University. Ultimately, he pursued his collegiate career at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, where he obtained a criminal justice degree while playing linebacker for the “Cobbers”. It is here that he met his first wife, Alecia Anderson. Together, they had two children, Darren and Adrian, whom Ty was immensely proud to call his own.

Ty’s love of sports extended beyond his own playing days. He dedicated countless hours to coaching basketball and football for youth of Highwood. Ty left his mark by shaping a generation of athletes and instilling lessons in teamwork, perseverance, and character. He was also a devoted supporter of his children’s sports, traveling with them to countless basketball and volleyball tournaments, never missing a game or practice, and celebrating every accomplishment as if it was his own.

After college, Ty returned to Highwood to work the family farm, while farming was in his blood, his heart belonged to cattle. At the young age of eight, his passion for cows started with persuading Sharon McGowan to forge his mom’s signature on a 4H permission slip allowing him to show steers. That summer spent fitting his steers ignited a lifelong dedication, which grew into the Malek Angus Ranch. Ty’s keen eye for registered Angus genetics and forward-thinking vision made his bull program respected nationwide with his heard genetics coveted by many. He was a multiple time recipient of the prestigious Pathfinder Sire award, something every Angus breeder aspires to achieve. The Malek Angus Ranch Bull Sale grew from a private treaty sale called the Big Sky Classic in Fort Benton to the pinnacle of this year’s 12th Annual Malek Angus Ranch Bull Sale in March of 2025.

Ty accomplished many things in his life, but his life was enhanced with the addition of Tami, his wife, best friend, biggest cheerleader, and greatest enabler. It was evident to anyone that spent time with them that Ty found a true partner to help him gather the strays, burn the midnight oil, co-pilot the wagon, and chase his dreams with. Together, they took the bull sale to the next level, sold jerky and beef packages from here to Las Vegas, and went on countless “working” adventures because Ty never missed an opportunity to sell bulls.

Though Ty had a penchant for breeding cattle, his greatest gift was connecting with people. His larger-than-life personality drew friends nationwide and spanning every decade of his life. Never one to pass up an adventure, Ty spent any time he wasn’t working on the ranch, making memories with Tami, friends, and loved ones. He filled his days with laughter, camaraderie, and joy, whether exploring the Bob Marshall Wilderness, attending Cheyenne Frontier Days, driving the wagon with the Choteau County Trailblazers, enjoying the Belt rodeo, sitting by the patio fire, or floating down the river.

Family outings were also central to Ty’s life, including weekends at Echo and Hauser lakes, skiing trips to Showdown, or visits to Minnesota to see friends and family and journeying over the Going-to-the-Sun Road. These adventures were as much about fun as they were about building memories. They reflected Ty’s unwavering dedication to never missing out on time with the people he loved. He lived fully, relishing every moment with deep belly laughs, good whiskey, and top-shelf company.

Ty had an immense love for life and for everyone he shared it with. But if you ever asked him what he was most proud of, he would immediately and wholeheartedly say it was his children. At every opening bull sale speech, he spoke proudly of Darren and Adrian becoming doctors, never missing a chance to celebrate their accomplishments. His face would beam whenever he talked about them, and he eagerly looked forward to all the milestones still to come in their lives. Ty’s kids were the light of his life and his reason for working as hard as he did. While they inspired him to give his best, he, in turn, inspired them through his example of resilience, love, and dedication to his herd.

Ty is survived by his wife, Tami Holtz Malek; his children, Darren (Kristyn) Malek and Adrian Malek; his mother, Lillian Malek; his siblings, Gayla Malek, Rhonda (Jon) McCarty, and Mort (Tara) Malek; numerous nieces and nephews; and countless friends that he considered family. He was preceded, in death by his father, Austin “Punk” Malek and his dear friend, Duke Adamson.

A celebration of Ty’s life will be held on September 26, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., at the Highwood School Gymnasium. A reception will follow at the Highwood Hall.

