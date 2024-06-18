Obituary: Vada Louise Morgan

Vada Louise Morgan passed away on May 28, 2024, at the age of 82. She was born on November 15, 1941.

Vada was the bookkeeper at Montgomery Ward for a number of years and owned a trucking company before her retirement. She retired in Silver Lakes where she volunteered at a local hospital, loved playing golf, and hanging out with her best friends.

She volunteered at Benefis and often donated to the Rescue Mission and food bank. She loved to walk and take pictures of family. She also enjoyed her garden and wildlife. She had a great sense of humor.

Vada is survived by her sons, Michael Christman, Jerry Christman, and Ron Morgan; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.