Obituary: Violet Wiseman Morgan Edwards

Violet Wiseman Morgan Edwards, 91, passed away December 5, 2024 surrounded by her family. Grama Vi was born July 21, 1933.

The oldest of five children, she had 1 sister and 3 brothers. She married James Morgan and they later divorced. She later married the love of her life, Dean Edwards, and they remained together until his passing in 1991.

Vi was a hard worker, a great cook and fabulous baker. In the workplace she was a kitchen helper, a head housekeeper, and a skilled seamstress. She loved her family immensely.

Vi leaves behind her children: Esther Peek, Rochester, MN; Bruce (Sheila) Morgan, Great Falls; and step-daughter Darla (Paul) Glibbery, Billings. Her brothers: Alfred (Elaine) Wiseman, Choteau; Roy Wiseman, Spokane, WA; and Russell (Kathy) Wiseman, Billings. Granddaughters: Jamie (Gary) Mittan, Great Falls; Shauna (Mark) Cook, Rochester, MN. Great grandchildren: Alanna (Harlin) Stines, Great Falls; Jaden Mann, Great Falls; Grace Cook, Rochester, MN; Tia (James) Kemper, Great Falls; Sara Mittan, Great Falls; and Logan (Shawna) Mittan, Great Falls. Great great grandchildren all of Great Falls: Chloe and Shalya Stines; Kylie, Hunter, Addilyn and Ryann Kemper; Karson and Haydin Mittan; Emerson and Noah Mittan. Nephews: Ron Wiseman, Choteau; Mike (Tricia) Wiseman, Mead, WA; Curtis Wiseman, Airway Heights, WA; and Chad (Shauna) Bailey, AZ.

Vi was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, her sister, Dorothy (Lyle) Gibson and love of her life Dean Edwards.

Mom will be missed terribly and was loved dearly by all, but we find comfort in knowing she can once again dance to Dean’s music. Rest easy mom, you deserve it.

Funeral services for Violet, Grama Vi, will be held in the Spring of 2025. Croxford Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

