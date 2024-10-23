Obituary: William Allen Horacek

William Allen Horacek passed away October 8, 2024 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, WA following complications from cardiac surgery. He was 67 years young. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

William was born November 30, 1956 in Lewistown, MT to Stephanie (Huculak) Horacek and stepfather, John Horacek. An exceptionally hard worker from a young age, William labored on oil rigs throughout the Northwest for twenty years, intermixing construction and mechanic jobs before partnering with one of his best friends, taking over half ownership of D&D Repair in Lewistown. William eventually assumed full ownership. He was proud to own his own business. Family, friends and customers knew him as a straight shooter with a heart of gold.

William married his longtime love, Wendy (Benson) Horacek, on September 26, 1992. Though they later divorced, they shared three children, Shane (Stefi) Horacek of Lewistown and Nicholas and Melissa Horacek of Great Falls.

William loved waking up and watching all the elements of nature interact around him from his porch, cup of coffee in hand. He shared his gratitude for the outdoors with his children as well as his tremendous affection for music.

An avid hunter and fisherman all his life, William’s other passions included stockcar racing and demo derbies. He served as the quintessential mechanic on many pit crews beginning in his teenage years.

William will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. His wisdom, humor, storytelling, and humanity make him an irreplaceable figure in many, many lives.

William is survived by his children and ex-wife, three grandchildren, Taylor Horacek (Great Falls) and Stetson and Anders Horacek (Lewistown); brothers Daniel Horacek (Lewistown), Dale Horacek (Henderson, NV) and David Horacek (Chicago, IL); sisters LeAnn Horacek and Sandy Skalka (Lewistown) and Linda Blakemore (Roy).

William is preceded in death by his mother Stephanie, stepfather John Horacek, father, John Allen Rickner, brothers Ronald and Donald Horacek and sister Catherine Horacek.