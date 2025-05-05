Obituary: William "Bill" Eugene Pedersen

William “Bill” Eugene Pedersen, aged 89, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana surrounded by all his children, grandchildren, brother, and sister-in-law. Bill was born on April 18, 1936, in Great Falls, the son of Eddie Pedersen and Thelma Warehime Pedersen.

Bill graduated from Fairfield High School, Fairfield, Montana, in 1954 then proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Bill worked 30+ years as a lineman for Lewis Construction Company building electrical power lines all over the state of Montana.

In 1964, he married Alice Robb in Fairfield and together they were the proud parents of two children.

Bill retired to his beloved little town of Cascade, Montana. In his retirement, he kept busy by welding and creating works of art from horseshoes. He loved to hear about what his children and grandchildren were doing in their lives. Every morning, he would go to his hangout, the Driftwood Bar, for a cup of coffee and catch up on all the news. Thank you to all his friends in Cascade that cared about him and kept an eye on him over the years.

Bill is survived by his children, Dana (Cliff) Sullivan and Dr. Robert “Bob” (Lisa) Pedersen; and his brother, Dennis (Pat) Lee.

He was a proud grandfather to five cherished grandchildren, Blayne Sullivan, Whitney (Armand) Sullivan Theunissen, Michael (Heather) Pedersen, Andrew Pedersen, and Thomas Pedersen. He is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews; and his beloved canine companion, Odie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Ken (Betty) Pedersen; sisters, Betty (Jerry) Nelson, Sharlene (George) "Toppy” Oakley; nephews, Mike and Steve Oakley; and his wife, Sharon Gray Pedersen.

His celebration of life will be this Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Driftwood Bar and Grill in Cascade, Montana.

