Obituary: William "Bill" Henry Earl Jr

William “Bill” Henry Earl Jr. passed away on November 19, 2024, surrounded by family on the farm in Chester, Montana. Bill was born to William Henry and Annie (Iverson) Earl on October 6, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1961 and continued his education at the University of Montana and Fullerton College in California. On January 30, 1964, he married Linda Lee Davidson, and together they shared 60 years of marriage. Bill and Linda built a fulfilling life with their two children, Dawn and Brett, enjoying the rhythms of farm life, cherished moments at their lake house on Flathead Lake, and later, winters in Tucson, Arizona.

Bill’s life was marked by a variety of roles and identities. He lived a life full of energy and passion, always keeping himself busy with the things he loved. In his youth, he was rambunctious, daring, and often the “life of the party.” He had a deep love for water sports, spending his younger years waterskiing, boating, and hydroplaning on Tiber Reservoir. Bill had a need for speed — whether it was skiing, snowmobile racing, or working with his racehorses. He was a self-proclaimed car enthusiast and worked hard to enjoy a collection of beloved cars over the years.

In his adulthood, he channeled his energy into becoming a determined and dedicated farmer, husband, and father. Farming was his greatest calling, a career that began at the age of eight on his father’s farm and spanned an impressive 74 years. Outside of his work, he found joy in hunting, fishing, and embarking on horse pack trips in the Bob Marshall Wilderness, often starting from the family cabin at Benchmark. Among his most significant achievements was the development of an 11-mile water line from the Marias River to serve farms in southern Liberty County.

In his senior years, his heart softened with the arrival of his three granddaughters, who fondly remember him as goofy, easy-going, and delightfully indulgent, always ready to say “yes” to their every request. His passion for water sports evolved into family boating trips on Flathead Lake, while his love for speed shifted into leisurely rides in his farm pickups, where he taught his granddaughters to drive. His enthusiasm for racehorses transformed into a cherished herd of horses, which he delightfully allowed his granddaughters to name – favorites include Jiminy Cricket, Esther, and Diamond.

Bill is survived by his wife, Linda Earl; daughter and son-in-law Dawn and Lloyd Lints; son and daughter-in-law, Brett and Anna Earl; sisters, Joyce Kammerzell and Kay Andersen; three granddaughters, Emma, Isabelle, and Claire Earl; and kitty, BB. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Annie; and sister, Blythe Brandvold.

