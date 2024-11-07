Obituary: William David Kitchen

William “Bill” D. Kitchen passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2024. Bill was born on September 27, 1940 in Erie, PA.

He joined the United States Air Force and served his country for 23 years with the support of his wife, Nell.

After his honorable discharge, Bill sought work as a contract employee for the Great Falls Tribune for the next 25 years.

He was a great dad, husband, and proud veteran whose legacy will live on in all those who knew and loved him.

Bill is survived by his son, Steve Kitchen; his daughters, Robin O’Hara and Michele Kitchen; his granddaughter, Lauren O’Hara; and his grandson, Ryan O’Hara.

