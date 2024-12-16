Obituary: William Patrick Hanley

William Patrick Hanley, 81, of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. William was born on April 21, 1943, in the Bronx, New York to Edmond and Mary (Murphy) Hanley. He graduated from St. Helena’s High School in the Bronx.

After graduation, he joined the US Air Force and served from 1963 to 1966 during the Vietnam War. He went on to get his bachelor’s degree from San Diego State in California.

He started as a consultant in the field of alcohol and chemical dependency before becoming the owner/operator of Testing with Integrity, a private drug and alcohol testing facility.

He was a lifetime member of DAV, the Elk’s Club, and Alcoholics Anonymous. He was also a member of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, and bowling.

William is survived by his brother, Ed Hanley of Hawthorne, NY; beloved nieces, Katie Hanley Wolf and Sophie Wolf; granddaughter, Kayla Cooper of San Diego, CA; and close friend, Mercy Padgett of Great Falls.

