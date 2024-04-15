Obituary: William Peter Cooper II

William P. Cooper II, 72, of Great Falls, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024. He was born in Butte, Montana and was raised in Torrance, California.

He joined the US Marine Corps in 1968. He received an honorable discharge in 1972 from active duty. He then he went into the reserves for another 2 years. He served a total of 6 years in the military.

William is survived by his sons, Jahrome (Emily) Youngker and William P. Cooper III; daughters, Delia Cooper and Jennifer (Joel) Morelock; three grandchildren, Trenton Morelock, Cami Morelock, and Nolin Youngker; sisters, Lea Ann (Rick) Townsley, Ruth Cooper, and Delia Cooper; brother Jim (Linda) Cooper; many nieces and nephews; and Aunt Ruth McIntyre (93).

