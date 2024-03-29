Obituary: Sylvia Jean (Santos) Bowen

Sylvia Jean (Santos) Bowen was born in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaii on March 5, 1937, to John and Lillian Santos. Sylvia lived in Keokea, Maui, attended elementary school there, then moved to Oahu to attend Mid-Pacific Institute, a private co-educational boarding school to complete high school.

In 1955, she married Charlie E. Bowen, a serviceman in the U.S.A.F. Together they had four children, three boys and a girl. Charlie’s military assignments carried her from Hawaii to Alabama, Alaska, Montana, and Texas. Charlie was assigned duty to Vietnam. When he returned from Vietnam, he was honorably discharged, and they moved to Montana for a job and renewal of past friendships. They became foster parents and adopted nine children - six formally, and three adopted in her heart.

Charlie passed in 1999 and she moved back to Great Falls to be with special friends and experience sunshiny days.

She is survived by her biological children, John, Charlie II, and Pamela; and by her adopted children, Jason, Jesse, Hollie, Roni, Clara, Judith, Mark, and Clayton; as well as her many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

