John "Jack" Roy O’Loughlin

It is with great sadness that the family of John Roy O’Loughlin, affectionately known as Jack, announces his passing at the age of 80 on November 9, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Jack was born on May 28, 1944, in Great Falls, Montana, to Roy James O’Loughlin and Josephine H. Kimmet. He was raised in Fairfield, Montana, and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1962.

Jack married his beloved wife, Linda Lou Ameline, on November 19, 1966, in Choteau, Montana. They spent 58 years together, building a life full of love, family, and memories. Over the years, Jack and Linda lived in Fairfield for 26 years before making their home in Choteau for the last 52 years.

Jack proudly served in the United States Army from 1962 to 1969. His career included work at Carlsons Grocery, the Railroad, Mills Motors in Fairfield, as well as Dirkes’ Chevrolet in Choteau. He was also the President of the Threshing Bee, a passionate community member, and a dedicated volunteer fireman.

In addition to his work and community involvement, Jack had a deep love for the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing, bicycling, and walking. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and a dedicated Boy Scout leader. Jack also drove school buses for many years, making a positive impact on the lives of the children he transported.

He is survived by his loving wife, Linda; his son, Michael John O’Loughlin; his sisters Marie Engellant, Viola Figarelle, Dorthy (Ronnie) Jaraczeski, Lucille (Bob) Rugwell, Lora (Walt) Williams; his brothers Edward O’Loughlin, Peter (Linda) O’Loughlin, Robert (Shirley) O’Loughlin, Raymond (Patrice) O’Loughlin, and Jimmy (Karen) O’Loughlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Frontier Funeral Home website.