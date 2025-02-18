Obituary: August "Gus" Wayne Herford

August “Gus” Wayne Herford, 87, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, surrounded by his family. Gus was born on November 2, 1937, to Gus and Alobee (Smith) Herford in Conroe, Texas. He had two siblings, James and Buford. After completing high school, Gus joined the US Air Force and continued his education at North Texas State University. He served as a Dental Technician until he retired.

Gus met his wife Tallulah (Weaver) Herford while attending denture school. One thing that really stood out to Tallulah when Gus and her started dating was that he wasn’t like most of the guys who had the big dice hanging from his rearview mirror. He had a pair of dentures hanging from his mirror. Gus and Tallulah started dating in June of 1962 and married 2 months later in August. Gus and Tallulah had 3 sons together.

Gus loved watching football, thrift shopping, traveling, and fishing. Gus loved spending time with his family. He also loved helping Tallulah run her daycare. You could find Gus on Saturday sitting in his chair watching the Montana Grizzlies football team. If you came over on Sunday, he would be yelling at the Dallas Cowboys to do better on the field. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gus is survived by his wife, Tallulah; sons, Thomas (Shelia) Herford and Stephen (Keri) Herford; 8 grandchildren, James Jr, Christina, Michael, Zackarie, Anthony “Milo,” Laramie (Paidyn), Rhett (Ceira) Herford, and Ashley (Tyler) Beasley; and 4 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Duke.

