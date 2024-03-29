Obituary: Bernadette (Frossard) Berkebile

Bernadette Berkebile, a 29-year resident of Great Falls Montana left this world on March 25, 2024. Many of you in the community will remember her for the many cookies, muffins, and pies she baked at every opportunity for everyone who touched her life. She loved Christmas and decorating her home in a festive manner every year. She loved Blackeyed Susans and her garden was always full of them, as well as roses, tulips, and so many other flowers. She was a lifelong Scottish Terrier owner and doted on all of her Scotty babies and one Pekingese!

Bernadette was born in the tiny farming village of St. Martin-sur-la-Renne in France on March 14, 1938 to Gabriel and Germaine Frossard. She met her husband and life partner Lynn Berkebile at Evreux US Air Force Base where she worked as a telephone operator. They lived the Air Force life, living in many far-flung locations including France, Japan, England, and various Air Force Bases across the US.

Bernadette is survived by her husband of 61 years Lynn, her brother Jean-Marie Frossard and his wife Chantal in St. Martin-sur-la-Renne, France, her son Daniel and his wife Dominique Berkebile of Strasbourg France, her son Patrick and his wife Laynita of Baltimore Maryland, as well as numerous grand-children and great-grandchildren in France and the United States, not to mention Wheeler her current Scotty baby.

