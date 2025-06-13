Obituary: Joseph "Joey" James Friese

Due to an unforeseen accident on June 8, 2025, Joseph “Joey” James Friese was called to be with his loved ones above.

He was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 31, 1982, to Gary Joseph Friese and Laura Lee Walker. Joey was blessed with a kind heart, strong spirit, and soft soul.

Joey’s love for machinery started at an early age, from his admiration of his father’s collection of various artifacts and vehicles, which led to his first personally designed lawn mower and dolly cart trailers to pull his car stereo.

This only grew his curiosity and drive to learn more in the mechanical world to become the family mechanic, which of course blossomed into Joey’s career as a mechanic.

Joey is survived by his brother, Jeremiah Walker; his sister, Rebecca Friese; grandmother, Darlene Friese; uncles, Greg, David (Mary), and Dean (Betty) Friese; aunt, Debbie (Phil) Miller; as well as an abundant amount of cousins; and three friends considered family. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Friese, mother, Laura Lee Walker; grandfather, Joe Friese; grandparents, Shirley and Smokey Houle; aunts, Cindy and Casey Houle.

A viewing will be held at O’Connor Funeral Home on June 25, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will be held at O’Connor Memorial Chapel on June 26, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. Following the service he will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held following the burial at The DoBar located in the convention room.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.