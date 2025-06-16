Obituary: David Allen Dwello

David Allen Dwello, a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on June 8, 2025, at the age of 75 in Great Falls, Montana. Born on July 28, 1949, in Shelby, Dave lived a life characterized by dedication, service, and love for his family.

He enjoyed a fulfilling career, working at Black Gold Well Service and later at Burlington Northern Railroad. Dave’s commitment to service extended beyond his professional life, as he served five years in the U.S. Navy and an additional fifteen years in the Army National Guard, demonstrating his steadfast dedication to his country.

Dave had many hobbies and interests, which included woodworking, camping, fishing, reading, and an enthusiasm for playing cards. These activities were not only passions but also provided him with time to bond with his family and friends.

On July 15, 1977, Dave married Wanda Young, and together they built a life filled with love and memories. Along with his wife, Wanda, he is survived by children, Melissa Dwello and her son, Adam; Bill (Misty) Dwello and their children, Bob (Melissa), Billy (Morgan), Katie, and Jake; Laura (Tim) Tackes and their children, Morgan (Trenton) and Tad; Jamie (Jim) Gange and children, Hailey (Thomas), Naomi, Riley (Addisen), and Sinda; and Kayla Hauer and her son, Parker; great grandchildren, Dominic, Ethan, Braxton, Sully, Charlote, and Bowie.

Dave also leaves behind his sister, Colleen Tustin; brother-in-law, Wayne (Bonnie) Young; mother-in-law, Wilma Young; sister-in-law, Willa Young; several nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Elsa Dwello; his brother, Fred Dwello; and his sisters, Marlene Samuels and Earlene DeWinter.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on June 20, 2025, at New Life Fellowship Church in Conrad, beginning at 2:00 PM. Friends and family are invited to gather to honor and remember Dave.

