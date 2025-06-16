Obituary: John J Kleinsasser

Rev. John J. Kleinsasser, 87, of the Elk Creek Colony, died of Kidney failure on June 15th 2025 at 6:33 am at his home surrounded by family. A Funeral Service will be held at Elk Creek Colony on Tuesday, June 17th at 11:30 AM.

John was born on July 5th, 1937, at Milford Colony in Raymond Alberta, Canada to Rev. Joseph and Susie Kleinsasser. In the year 1947, at the age of 11 years, he moved to Milford Colony in Montana where he lived until February 2nd, 2011. From there he moved to Elk Creek Colony near Augusta, there he resided until his passing. John was on Dialysis for 1 1/2 years, he started out with Hemo Dialysis and after that he did it at home.

John was a minister for 41 years, preaching the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. He was very passionate about Colony life, tirelessly devoting his life to the church and its members. He was also a carpenter. John married Sara at Milford Colony on June14th, 1964, they spent 56 wonderful years together till the time of her passing.

Together they raised 6 children. Son; Jerry (Elsie) and Daughters; Susanna (Daniel) of Glendale Colony in Cut Bank, Katie and Annie, whom lived with him, Linda(Martin), and Helen(Tom) all of the Elk Creek Colony.

Survivors include Brother; Pete of Elk Creek, Sisters; Mary P. Wipf of Sunset Colony, Susie J. Wipf of Sunny Brook Colony, Annie E. Hofer of the Milford Colony.

John is preceded in death by his Wife; Sara, Daughter in law; Elsie, Son in law; Daniel P. Wipf, Sister; Magdalena of Hill Crest Colony, Brothers; William and Paul of Elk Creek, Joe Kleinsasser of Hidden Lake. Numerous nieces and nephews, 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Dear Dad, you will be greatly missed, our family chain is broken, and nothing will be the same until we meet again, May god hold you in his arms, We love you Dad, rest in peace.

The family would like to thank all the Friesenius Kidney Care staff for all the help you gave our dear Dad, especially Ashley, Vio, Amber, and Dr. Soldychen.

