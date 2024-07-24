Obituary: Betty Irene Becker

On July 19, 2024, our dear mother, Betty Becker, passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93. Betty was born on October 21, 1930, in Moweaqua, Illinois to Wiley and Molly Fore. She was the ninth of ten children and grew up in a large and loving family.

She graduated from Moweaqua High School in 1948 and met a young airman from Wisconsin a few years later on a blind date. Donald and Betty were married in 1954 and enjoyed 46 years together before Don's passing in 2000. For 24 years she followed Don in his military career to various assignments including Spain, Okinawa, and multiple stateside bases, before settling in Montana.

She was a dedicated stay at home mom who opened her home in later years to take care of other people's children with the same loving care she gave to her own. She enjoyed crosswords, books, gardening, playing dominos, birds and angels. In her last years she was fond of scrolling Facebook on her IPAD to keep up with family and friends. She was a lifelong follower of the Lord and had a strong Christian faith. She was a member of Big Sky Baptist Church and was often found helping in the nursery.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.