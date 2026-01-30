Obituary: Darren Jon Shields

Darren Jon Shields went away with the Father on November 6, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, at the age of 60.

Darren was born to William “Billy” Shields and Georgia Ann Eagle in Hines, Oregon, and was raised in Butte, Montana. He later made his home in Great Falls, where he was self-employed and known for his love of animals and his gentle, independent spirit.

One of Darren’s proud moments was participating in (and winning) a race that was even featured in the newspaper, a memory he carried with pride.

In his free time, he enjoyed playing Xbox, spending time with his beloved pets, and taking peaceful drives around town to feed the ducks, simple pleasures that brought him joy.

Darren is survived by his father, Billy Shields; his son, Joe Rotty George Jr.; his sisters, Evette Shields and Jackie Shields; his brother, Gregory Michael Derrick; and his grandparent, Georgi Isabel Shields.

He was preceded in death by Boy Boy, JJ, Deniska, Anette, Sasha, Natasha, Micheala, Lisa, Trisha, Georgia, Antone, Jared, Katie, Kiersten, Tina, Brenda, Joeane, Marie, and Jeanie.

Darren will be remembered for his love of animals, his quiet routines, and the comfort he found in the things he loved most, his Xbox, his pets, and the small moments that made life meaningful.

Darren will be missed, loved, and remembered.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.