Obituary: Brenda Lee Anderson

Our beloved, Brenda Lee Peterson Anderson passed away on May 29, 2024, with her family beside her. She was born on February 13, 1961, to Clifford and Darlene Peterson at the old Columbus Hospital.

She attended schools at Vaughn and Simms High School where she excelled at every sport. However, basketball was her passion. She later graduated from the College of Great Falls (University of Providence). She was also in 4-H where she showed dairy cows at the fair.

In 1982, she married Bruce Anderson. They had three boys, Zach, Mat, and Ryan. She adored them. She was always their cheerleader in whatever they chose to do.

Brenda loved the Sun River Valley and moved to Fort Shaw to raise her three boys. She taught school at Sun River and Fort Shaw. Her specialty was special education. She loved her job as a teacher and her pupils referred to her as Ms. A. She had a special gift when it came to children. Brenda coached track and basketball in her years as a teacher. The kids all loved their Ms. A.

Brenda is survived by her mother, Darlene Peterson; sisters, Wanda (Craig) Askeland and Cristy Carlson; brothers, Joe and Kevin (Ann) Peterson; loving sons, Zach (Melissa), Mat, and Ryan Anderson; grandchildren, Lainee, Malaki, Porter, Austin, Vivienne, Aubrey, and Owen; great-grandchildren, Birdy and Ruby; numerous nieces and nephews; and special sister, Cindy Holzheimer.

