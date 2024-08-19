Obituary: David Jayson Dale

David Jayson Dale was born July 18, 2002, to Mark and Sainte Dale. He came into this world fighting and fought till the end, losing his battle with loneliness and depression on August 12, 2024.

Coming from a family of firefighters, his passion for fire fighting started in high school. He joined the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department with his dad, mom, brother and uncles when he was 16.

He then started training with Gore Hill Fire Department, joining them July 18, 2021.

He then landed his dream job as a firefighter at the Montana Air National Guard on August 15, 2022.

When he wasn’t working for MT ANG, he would do some knife black smithing and ride his bike. His kindness, generosity, selflessness and smart mouth is going to be horribly missed by all.

He is survived by his parents, Mark and Sainte Dale; brothers, Chucky (Rose) Dale of Fairfield, Nicholas Halcro of Great Falls; grandparents, Bonnie Dale of Fairfield, Garth and BJ McNair of Great Falls; uncles, Chuck Dale, Nick (Gina) Dale, Scott (Mandy) McNair and Aunt Jen (Reece) Brown, all of Fairfield; along with many cousins, five nephews and one niece.

Also, his adoptive family to include his best friends, John Pepos, Cutter Owen and Cody Smith, along with all his other brothers and sisters at MT ANG.

A private funeral will be held at a later date.