Obituary: Dorothy Trepina

Dorothy Trepina, 94, departed peacefully on April 4, 2024, in Great Falls surrounded by the love of her family. Dorothy was born on January 27, 1930, in Minnesota. Dorothy was the vibrant second child of Walter and Laura (Geyer) Petrock. Following Walter’s passing, the family relocated to Big Sandy, where Dorothy flourished, graduating with the class of 1947.

In October 1948, Dorothy embarked on a lifelong journey with her beloved husand, Joesph Trepina. Together, they shared 65 wonderful years and were blessed with three children, Jim, Don, and Judy. Dorothy was a pillar of her community, undertaking various roles in Big Sandy, notably with the Postal Service. Starting as part-time Christmas help, she rose through the ranks to become Postmaster of Loma, retiring with pride as the Big Sandy Postmaster in 1990.

In 2011, Dorothy and Joe embraced a new chapter in Great Falls, cherishing time with family and cultivating friendships. Following Joe’s passing in 2013, Dorothy found solace in her passions, reigniting her love for sewing, quilting, baking, and the spirited games of bridge and bingo.

Dorothy leaves behind her sons, James (Cheryl) Trepina, Donald (Sheri) Trepina; daughter, Judith (Richard) Glover; grandchildren, Patrick, Anthony, Carmen, Kristina and Michael; ten cherished great-grandchildren; and her sister, Maxine Edwards.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.