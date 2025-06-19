Obituary: Herman Joseph Pulliam Sr.

On June 10, 2025, Herman J Pulliam, Sr, 68 of Great Falls, MT passed away at the University of Utah Hospital, while waiting for a double lung transplant.

Joe or Papa Joe as he was affectionately known as was born on January 19, 1957, in Charlston, WV. As an infant he was adopted and raised by Ruby and Herman Pulliam. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1975 and completed training as an aircraft mechanic. His first duty station was K.I. Sawyer AFB, MI. While there he met a young lady by the name of Betsy Popham, who he would soon marry on December 18, 1976.

Together, they spent 48 years traveling from base to base as Joe would follow his chosen path to see the world. While in the Air Force, Joe had the opportunity to travel the world including stops in England, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Panama, and Iceland just to name a few.

Joe loved working on cars – building Hot Rods and showing them across country, winning many awards and trophies. He was the go-to-fix-it-guy sought after by many who knew he could fix anything.

Besides his love of cars- he was a Boy Scout Master, Little League baseball coach, avid hunter and fisherman. He loved his family first and foremost. He enjoyed his time with all the kids and their friends camping at Holter Lake and going on road trips. He loved traveling by vehicle anytime and anywhere.

Hunting and fishing in the Montana great outdoors kept him busy providing for his family. He could keep you entertained while telling and retelling stories of all the elk and fish he got.

After being discharged from the Air Force he worked hard as a wrangler and hunting guide at JJJ Wilderness Ranch in Augusta. He was immediately struck by the beauty of the Bob Marshall Wilderness and said Montana was now his forever home.

He is survived by his wife, Betsy Pulliam of Great Falls, MT. They had 3 children; Herman Jr (Fanci) Pulliam of Great Falls, MT, Amy Pulliam of Great Falls, Vicky Pulliam of West Palm Beach, FL. Also surviving him is 6 Grandchildren; Herman Preston Pulliam with his fiancé Jackie Church of Scottsdale, AZ, Teak Brody and Raisa Pulliam of Great Falls, MT, and Timothy Marreel Jr of Billings, MT. Surviving siblings include his brother Steve (Rosemary) Pauly, Greg Lavinder, and sister Deborah Stanley, all of West Virginia. Nephews, Sean (Samantha) Stanley, Mathew Pauly, and Seth Lavinder. Nieces; Jeannie Pauly and Kate Lavinder, step-niece Samantha (Justin) Stiles, all of West Virginia and numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.

Cremation has already taken place. A memorial service will be held at 2PM on June 25, 2025, at Croxford Funeral Home, 1307 Central Ave Great Falls, MT followed by a BBQ at the Black Eagle Community Center 2332 Smelter Ave Black Eagle, MT.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.