Obituary: Ethel Marie (Markuson) Sutej

Ethel Marie (Markuson) Sutej passed away on June 15th, 2025, at the age of 76 in Billings, MT. Ethel was born on May 12th, 1949, to parents Harold and Theodora Markuson.

She was raised on the family farm North of Galata, MT. Throughout school she attended multiple small towns in Montana such as Galata, Chester, Shelby.

After graduation she went to Billings, MT to learn accounting. This is where she met Charles Sutej, later they got married and had two sons. They were married for 50 years when Charles passed away in 2020.

She spent a lot of time at the cabin in Lincoln on the weekends when she retired in 2010. Ethel worked for Eddy’s bakery and the Great Falls public schools.

She would always be out helping her father in the shop even on Sundays in her good clothes. Ethel was a light in many lives and her memories will be forever held in her family and friend’s hearts.

She is survived by her boys Charlie and Chad Sutej, her grand puppy Brogan. Brother; Duane (Patty) Markunson; Sister, Jeanete Arneson; Sister-in-law, Kathy (Bill) Kent. Along with several wonderful nieces and nephews.

