Obituary: Joan Elizabeth Smiley

Joan Elizabeth (Liebert) Smiley was born on September 4, 1932, to Franklin and Elizabeth Liebert in Long Island City, Astoria, New York.

She attended and graduated from Horace Greeley Public High School. Joan found her way out west in the U.S. Air Force and had been stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. She had spent 2 years in the medical field in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Upon completion of her service, Joan returned to Great Falls and became the wife of a Montana cattleman. Joan married Vernon Alfred Smiley on July 12, 1956, in a civil ceremony in Great Falls, Montana.

Vernon and Joan lived on their Eden Ranch and had Rhonda Marie and Wayne Scott, who joined Vernon’s older girls Nancy Jean, Elaine Grace, and Betty Ann. Joan lived many years in Eden next to her best friend New York next-door neighbor Joan Meyer Smiley where they shared life stories and memories.

Joan left her legacy as a lover of animals and a wonderful cook and baker. Her butter cakes and German red cabbage were world famous. Her last years were spent first at Hosanna House then the Missouri River Manor in Great Falls. Joan died November 28, 2023.

Joan is survived by one son, Scott Smiley and three daughters, Nancy Smith, Betty McGillis, and Rhonda Umphres, as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

