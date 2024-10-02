Obituary: Kathryn "Kathy" Joann Wade

Kathryn “Kat” Joann Wade, 64, of Cascade, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.

Kat was born on October 21, 1959, in Wheatland, WY to James and Joann (Conyer) Wilhelm. She grew up with four siblings and went to school through the 8th grade. She was a waitress and cook, wherever she was needed.

She married James Wade and together they had three children, Scot, Amanda, and Shasta. She loved to bake cookies, pies, cakes, pastries, and bread for family and friends.

Kat is survived by her husband, James; children, Amanda Day, Shasta Snider, and Scot Wade; granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Alexus, Samantha, Kendra, and Jayme; grandsons, Chance, Rocky, Ricky, James, and Scot; two great-grandchildren; sister, Jennifer Wilcox; and brothers, James and Robert Wilhelm.

A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2024, at the Prewett Creek Fishing Access Site in Cascade.

