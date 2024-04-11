Obituary: Kathryn Lynn Hill

On June 29, 2004, the world got a little brighter when Kathryn Lynn Hill was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Her sparkly eyes and radiant smile affected many, even at a young age. Her tenacity and grit were apparent as she worked hard in therapies to do most developmental tasks that came easy for many. She charmed many doctors, nurses, lab technicians, therapists, and medical receptionists as she had numerous appointments in a variety of facilities due to having GNA01, a genetic neurodevelopmental movement disorder.

As she entered school, her work ethic, curiosity, and intelligence paved the way for others as she pioneered inclusion for those with physical and communication differences. Using Augmentative Alternative Communication devices from age three helped her interact, influence, and inspire all those who encountered her.

Kathryn was a conscientious student, passionate learner, observant friend, and lover of all things historical. She enjoyed writing short stories, creating digital and traditional art, and reading a variety of genres. She loved historical non-fiction, documentaries, as well as Jane Austen books and movies. Kathryn had diverse tastes in music and loved to dance. Learning about different cultures and areas of the world was a favorite pastime.

Kathryn graduated from Great Falls High School in February 2023 in a personal ceremony due to her medical circumstances. She felt so loved and celebrated that day, and we wish to thank all who took part in her special day.

Kathryn returned Home on April 6, 2024. Heaven was eager to have her return and we anticipate the day when we will see her whole and be able to truly share her thoughts and experiences freely. Her valiant spirit lives on and we are eternally grateful to have her be part of our family.

Kathryn is survived by her devoted parents, Jeremy and Elizabeth; and her loving siblings, Mary, Hannah and Benjamin. She held a special place in her heart for her large and loving extended family. She also had a wonderful friendship with her best friend, Makala Hirschi.

