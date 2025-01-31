Obituary: Kim Denise Stiner

Kim Denise Stiner was born on September 21, 1956, in Alameda, California, to Dale and Colleen Pikaart, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

Kim's journey of love and partnership began when she married her high school sweetheart, Everett “Chuck” Stiner on July 8, 1990.

Her professional life was marked by a successful 14-year tenure as a loan manager at Wells Fargo Bank in various locations throughout California.

In October 1994, Kim relocated to Great Falls, where she continued her career in administrative roles at Cendant, Allstate Insurance, and the Great Falls Clinic.

Kim is survived by her loving family, brother, Jon Martin “Marty” Pikaart; sisters, Kerri Ramos and Diana Gerst; oldest daughter, Leslie Fisher, and twin daughters, Chelsea and Shelby Stiner. She was a proud grandmother to three beautiful granddaughters, Lily Babbitt, Emma Mcvey, and Adeline Fisher.

Kim's legacy is carried forward by her children, siblings, and grandchildren, who will forever cherish the memories and the love she imparted.

