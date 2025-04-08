Obituary: Mark Allen Moberley

Mark Allen Moberley, age 66, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on April 1, 2025, at Benefis Peace Hospice House after a hard-fought battle with metastatic small cell carcinoma. He was surrounded by the love of family and friends in his final days. Mark was born in Lewistown on October 21,1958 to Arod and Jacqueline Moberley. He was raised in Lewistown and attended Fergus County High School. A few years after high school, he attended the Montana Law Enforcement Academy, graduating in 1981.

Mark began his law enforcement career working as an officer for The Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Services. During his early days in law enforcement, he also worked for the Fort Benton Police Department. It was in Fort Benton that he met his wife of 36 years, Rachel, while she was working at the Chouteau County Sheriff's Department as a dispatcher. They went on their first date on November 27, 1987, and were married on June 27, 1988.

Mark and Rachel lived and raised their family in Fort Benton while Mark continued his career with the Department of Transportation. Most of his career was spent as a Motor Carrier Services officer. He was well respected, both by his colleagues and the drivers whose trucks he inspected, and was known for being knowledgeable, thorough, and fair. During his service, he received a Silver Star for Bravery and an American Hall of Fame Legion of Honor Award For Line of Duty Injury. His last few years with the Department of Transportation were spent as a Bureau Chief before retiring in 2010 after nearly 30 years of service.

A few years after retiring, Mark and his wife moved to Great Falls to be closer to children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's school programs, sporting events, and birthday celebrations. He made many trips to Lewistown to visit family, and sometimes everyone would meet in the middle at the Oxen Yoke in Utica for a burger and good company.

There are few things Mark loved more than his family and the Montana outdoors. By far, his favorite place was the family cabin in the Little Belt Mountains. Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, chopping firewood, scenic drives, and time spent around the campfire, all of which were best enjoyed in the company of family. He was partial to Ford pickup trucks, Wrangler jeans, and cowboy boots.

When he wasn't spending time with family or in the mountains, Mark enjoyed lending a helping hand to a neighbor in need. He loved mowing lawns and shoveling snow, especially for an ailing or elderly friend or neighbor. Even as recently as this past winter, amid his own health challenges, you could find him out in the early mornings shoveling snow for a neighbor.

Mark is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Moberley of Lewistown, sister Donna Paulson (Steve) of Lewistown, brother Gordon Moberley (Lana) of Kalispell, wife Rachel (Mousel) Moberley of Great Falls, son Chris Hahn (Heather Cassell) of Great Falls, son Jonathon Moberley (Kyna) of Belton, TX, daughter Amanda Taggart (Kevin) of Great Falls, son Matthew Moberley (Kelsey Haun) of Great Falls, 12 grandchildren, 2 great-granddaughters, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Arod Moberley, in 2021.

A celebration of life will be held on April 21, 2025, at Croxford Funeral Home at 10 am. A reception for family and friends will immediately follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's name to Benefis Peace Hospice or the Montana Police Protective Association Foundation (MPPAF) or simply do a good deed for a neighbor in his honor.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.